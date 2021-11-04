FinancialNewsMedia.com: Global Crypto Asset Management Market Size Is Projected To Grow To USD $1.2 Billion By 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.comNews Commentary - The growth of cryptocurrency over the last few years has been remarkable across developed countries. The cryptocurrency market is growing at an astounding rate for consumers as well as enterprises. Financial institutions are the frontrunner in adopting cryptocurrencies for trading and exchange. Blockchain has enhanced the popularity of cryptocurrencies owing to greater security and scalability. Its diverse features are attracting organizations to deploy this new technology across their business transactions. Presently, the world's largest financial institutions are utilizing cryptocurrency for currency exchange and trading. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said that the global crypto asset management market size is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2021 to USD 1.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period. The report said: "The major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the crypto asset management market include the high remittances in developing countries, the growth in venture capital investments, the need for safeguarding cryptocurrency assets, and the proliferation of blockchain technology. Various opportunities in the crypto asset management market are the untapped markets in different countries, the adoption of cryptocurrency among industries, and the new investment opportunities amid the COVID-19 crisis." Active stocks in the markets this week include Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation (OTCPK: CNONF) (CSE: LYNX), Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTCPK: BRPHF) (TSX: GLXY), Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT), Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQX: VYGVF) (TSX: VOYG), Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN).

The article continued: "Prior to the availability of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and digital assets were worthless. With the emergence of blockchain, the cryptocurrency market is growing at a rapid pace. Blockchain has the potential to provide high-level security for digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Using blockchain, users can authorize transactions without taking any permission from central authorities. Some of the major use cases of blockchain include fund exchange, smart contracts, and voting. Blockchain has varied use cases and application areas in every line of business. In a nutshell, blockchain is a decentralized digital ledger that keeps and maintains transactional information across the peer-to-peer network."

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation (OTCPK: CNONF) (CSE: LYNX) BREAKING NEWS : Lynx Global partners with Copper.co, the world leading crypto asset gateway and custody provider - Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation ("Lynx" or the "Company") announced that it has partnered with leading provider of cryptoasset custody and trading solutions, Copper.co, to accelerate better financial inclusion to the underserved population in Southeast Asia, starting with the Philippines - a progressive digital payments market. Under this association, Copper.co will provide secure custody and complete institutional cryptoasset trading solutions to Direct Agent 5, Inc. ("DA5"), Lynx Global's group company, with operations in Australia and the Philippines.

"At Lynx, we are pleased to help play a pivotal role to enable and facilitate the digital transformation of the financial sector in underserved markets. The Southeast Asia region holds immense opportunities in digital economy, digital payments and digital asset adoption. To date, almost 500 million people lack any form of financial service offerings, and within Southeast Asia, it is cited that more than 290 million adults are unbanked. With this partnership, our business is well-positioned to take advantage of the tremendous growth opportunities that are available for our unmatched products to reach large, unserved populations. By combining Copper.co's globally recognized institutional-grade cryptoasset custody solution with Lynx's expanding regional local payment and financial infrastructure network, we can ensure easy access to financial services for all our customers," said Michael Penner, Chief Executive Officer, Lynx Global Finance.

"We're delighted to be supporting this fast-growing network. As Lynx Global expands their reach in theSoutheast Asia region, we look forward to supporting them as they further their cryptocurrency offering and expand on their goals of providing more services for financial inclusion to serve the growing customer base that is becoming more educated and sophisticated in the use of technology and finances," said Alex Ryvkin, Chief Product Officer, of Copper.

Lynx Global has been developing a strong financial platform through strategic acquisitions that focuses on enabling the growth of financial services in emerging markets. With DA5, the business continues to extend the unmatched benefits of fintech innovations to the unbanked/unserved population. DA5 is an established, well recognized fintech provider in the Philippines. They have a national presence and trusted brand for comprehensive payment services including remittance, cash-in/cash-out locations, and bill payments. Upon receipt of the Philippine Central Bank's approval, DA5 will be able to offer businesses and consumers various ways to digitize their cash through an Electronic Money Issuer (EMI) License and convert virtual assets to fiat currency through a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) License. With support from Copper.co, DA5 customers will benefit from Copper's multi-award-winning security technology, which uses the latest MPC (Multi-Party Computation). CONTINUED…Read this full Press Release and more for Lynx Global at: https://lynxglobal.io/

