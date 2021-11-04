Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 4
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 3 November 2021 was 159.45p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
04 November 2021
