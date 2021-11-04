The Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court, in Germany, has ruled that Longi Solar and REC have to pay a fine because they have not fully complied with the court order to recall their solar modules affected by the patent dispute in Germany.From pv magazine Germany South Korea-based photovoltaic manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has announced in a press release that the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court, in Germany, has upheld a previous decision taken by the Düsseldorf Regional Court to impose a coercive penalty payment against competitors Longi and REC Solar. "Despite the Regional Court of Düsseldorf's judgement ...

