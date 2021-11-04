Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Conversion Dates

The Company enables shareholders to alter their asset allocation to reflect their views of prevailing markets through the opportunity to convert between share classes every three months.

The conversion dates for 2022 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.

Conversion Date Date by which elections for conversion must be received 01 February 2022 22 January 2022 03 May 2022 23 April 2022 01 August 2022 22 July 2022 01 November 2022 22 October 2022

Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.