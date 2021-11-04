Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities
London, November 4
INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Conversion Dates
The Company enables shareholders to alter their asset allocation to reflect their views of prevailing markets through the opportunity to convert between share classes every three months.
The conversion dates for 2022 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.
|Conversion Date
|Date by which elections for conversion must be received
|01 February 2022
|22 January 2022
|03 May 2022
|23 April 2022
|01 August 2022
|22 July 2022
|01 November 2022
|22 October 2022
Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.