Daily Mail and General Trust plc: GM Statement

DJ GM Statement

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) GM Statement 04-Nov-2021 / 13:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATION OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

("DMGT" or the "Company")

4 November 2021

Result of General Meeting

Following the announcement of the Offer on 3 November 2021, a General Meeting of the holders of the Company's Ordinary Voting Shares of 12.5p each ("Ordinary Shares") ("Ordinary Shareholders") was convened at short notice today (the "General Meeting"). All defined terms used herein have the same meaning as in the announcement of 3 November 2021 unless otherwise stated.

Approvals were required from the Ordinary Shareholders to amend the rules of certain of the Company's share plans in anticipation of the Offer. The Company is pleased to announce that the requisite majority of Ordinary Shareholders have consented to those amendments, noting that the amendments will cease to have any effect if the Offer is not made or if the Offer does not become unconditional by any long-stop date specified in connection with the Offer, and accordingly the resolutions were duly passed.

Additional information

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, a copy of the ordinary resolutions passed by the Ordinary Shareholders have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority. The ordinary resolutions will also shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism website.

The results of the voting at the General Meeting will shortly be available on DMGT's website at: https:// www.dmgt.com/investors/shareholder-centre/agm-information

Tim Collier, DMGT CFO +44 (0) 20 3615 2902

Adam Webster, Head of IR +44 (0) 20 3615 2903

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: GMS TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 126055 EQS News ID: 1246324 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246324&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2021 09:43 ET (13:43 GMT)