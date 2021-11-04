Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: "Bombenmeldung"! 2.934% Wachstum! Neubewertung voraus!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Ticker-Symbol: DGW2 
Frankfurt
04.11.21
09:16 Uhr
12,900 Euro
+0,200
+1,57 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,80013,70015:10
Dow Jones News
04.11.2021 | 15:16
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc: GM Statement

DJ GM Statement

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) GM Statement 04-Nov-2021 / 13:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATION OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

("DMGT" or the "Company")

4 November 2021

Result of General Meeting

Following the announcement of the Offer on 3 November 2021, a General Meeting of the holders of the Company's Ordinary Voting Shares of 12.5p each ("Ordinary Shares") ("Ordinary Shareholders") was convened at short notice today (the "General Meeting"). All defined terms used herein have the same meaning as in the announcement of 3 November 2021 unless otherwise stated.

Approvals were required from the Ordinary Shareholders to amend the rules of certain of the Company's share plans in anticipation of the Offer. The Company is pleased to announce that the requisite majority of Ordinary Shareholders have consented to those amendments, noting that the amendments will cease to have any effect if the Offer is not made or if the Offer does not become unconditional by any long-stop date specified in connection with the Offer, and accordingly the resolutions were duly passed.

Additional information

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, a copy of the ordinary resolutions passed by the Ordinary Shareholders have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority. The ordinary resolutions will also shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism website.

The results of the voting at the General Meeting will shortly be available on DMGT's website at: https:// www.dmgt.com/investors/shareholder-centre/agm-information

Tim Collier, DMGT CFO +44 (0) 20 3615 2902

Adam Webster, Head of IR +44 (0) 20 3615 2903

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: GMS 
TIDM:      DMGT 
LEI Code:    4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  126055 
EQS News ID:  1246324 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246324&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2021 09:43 ET (13:43 GMT)

DAILY MAIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.