Aptamers Market worth $342 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Aptamers Market by Product Type (DNA, RNA, XNA), Technology (SELEX), Application (Therapeutics, Diagnostics, R&D), End Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Government Research Institutes, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market was valued at an estimated USD 151 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 342 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aptamers Market"

196 - Tables

38 - Figures

183 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1167

Growth of aptamers market is attributed to factors such as increase in number of clinical trials for development of aptamer-based therapeutics, increase in awareness about advantages of aptamers as compared to antibodies, rising investment in pharmaceutical R&D, and rising prevalence of chronic and rare diseases to increase the demand for aptamer-based therapeutics and diagnostics.

Growth in the venture capital funding for research on aptamers and growing collaborations with research institutes and pharmaceutical companies are also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities to players in the market. On the other hand, low market acceptance as compared to antibodies is likely to restrain the market growth while shortage of skilled & trained professionals may challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Lower production cost and higher stability will drive the DNA-based aptamers segment growth

Based on type, the aptamers market is segmented into DNA aptamers, XNA aptamers, and RNA aptamers. The DNA-based aptamers segment dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to their lower production cost and higher stability compared to other nucleic acid-based aptamers and the wide availability of DNA aptamers.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1167

Others segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the aptamers market is segmented into SELEX and other technologies. The SELEX technology segment dominated the market in 2020. The segment accounts for a large share of the aptamers market as SELEX is one of the most widely used technologies. The other technologies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing focus on developing technologies for aptamer selection.

North America was the largest regional market for aptamers market in 2020

The global aptamers market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The largest share of North America is attributed to the availability of funds to develop innovative technologies, the presence of prominent market players, and growing collaborations among companies.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1167

Some of the prominent players operating in this market include Aptamer Group (UK), Raptamer Discovery Group (US), SomaLogic Inc. (US), Aptamer Sciences, Inc. (South Korea) and Aptagen, LLC (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product (Drug, Synthesized Oligos (Primer, Probe), Reagents), Type (Custom, Predesign), Application (Therapeutic (ASO, siRNA), Research (PCR), Diagnostic), End User (Hospital, Pharma, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market-200829350.html

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Platforms, Services, Bioinformatics), Technology (SBS, SMRT), Application (Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Agriculture), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-technologies-market-546.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aptamers-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aptamers-technology.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg