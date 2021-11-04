- (PLX AI) - Aker Horizons ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
- • Aker Horizons raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 1.0 billion
|16:46
|Aker Horizons to Raise NOK 1 Billion in Private Placement
|16:36
|Aker Horizons ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
|11:04
|Aker Horizons reveals Scots offshore wind-hydrogen vision: Aker Horizons has unveiled a plan to use offshore wind ...
|07:34
|Northern Horizons: A Pathway for Scotland to Become a Clean Energy Exporter - Aker Horizons
|OSLO, Norway, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A vision to utilise Scottish offshore wind resources in the North Sea to make the country an exporter of clean energy has been unveiled at the COP...
|07:22
|Aker Horizons ASA: Northern Horizons: A Pathway for Scotland to Become a Clean Energy Exporter
