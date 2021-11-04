Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: "Bombenmeldung"! 2.934% Wachstum! Neubewertung voraus!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
04.11.21
13:30 Uhr
83,45 Euro
+0,60
+0,72 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,5084,3517:22
83,5084,3517:22
PR Newswire
04.11.2021 | 17:16
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Key information relating to payment of cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on 28 April 2021, today decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker's shareholders of NOK 11.75 per share. The dividend is based on the 2020 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 11.75 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 5 November 2021
Ex-date: 8 November 2021
Record date: 9 November 2021
Payment date: On or about 17 November 2021
Approval date: 4 November 2021

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 924 22 106
E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--key-information-relating-to-payment-of-cash-dividend,c3447456

AKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.