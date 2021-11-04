Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 October 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Suntien Green Energy 8.1% Drax Group 6.1% China Everbright Environment 5.5% Greencoat UK Wind 5.0% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.5% RWE 4.5% National Grid 4.4% SSE 4.3% Fortum 4.1% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.1% China Longyuan Power Group 3.9% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 3.7% Algonquin Power & Utilities 3.7% Clearway Energy A Class 3.2% Acciona 3.0% Grenergy Renovables 2.9% Foresight Solar Fund 2.2% TransAlta Renewables 2.2% OPG Power Ventures 2.0% Northland Power 1.8%

At close of business on 29 October 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £53 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Renewable energy developers 26.9% Yieldcos & funds 26.0% Renewable focused utilities 13.2% Biomass generation and production 7.0% Waste to energy 5.5% Energy storage 5.0% Electricity networks 4.4% Renewable technology and service 2.4% Liquidation portfolio 2.0% Carbon markets 1.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 6.4% 100.0%