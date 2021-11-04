Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021
Hot Stock: "Bombenmeldung"! 2.934% Wachstum! Neubewertung voraus!?
04.11.2021 | 17:34
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, November 4

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 October 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
China Suntien Green Energy8.1%
Drax Group6.1%
China Everbright Environment5.5%
Greencoat UK Wind5.0%
NextEnergy Solar Fund4.5%
RWE4.5%
National Grid4.4%
SSE4.3%
Fortum4.1%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure4.1%
China Longyuan Power Group3.9%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc3.7%
Algonquin Power & Utilities3.7%
Clearway Energy A Class3.2%
Acciona3.0%
Grenergy Renovables2.9%
Foresight Solar Fund2.2%
TransAlta Renewables2.2%
OPG Power Ventures2.0%
Northland Power1.8%

At close of business on 29 October 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £53 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Renewable energy developers26.9%
Yieldcos & funds26.0%
Renewable focused utilities13.2%
Biomass generation and production7.0%
Waste to energy5.5%
Energy storage5.0%
Electricity networks4.4%
Renewable technology and service2.4%
Liquidation portfolio2.0%
Carbon markets1.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets6.4%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom27.1%
Europe (ex UK)20.5%
China18.4%
Global12.2%
North America11.1%
Latin America2.3%
India2.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets6.4%
100.0%
