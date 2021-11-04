The US battery manufacturer entered the stationary storage business with a new product for residential customers. The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery is compatible with new or existing PV systems.US alkaline battery Duracell, a unit of US holding company Berkshire Hathaway, has entered the stationary storage market with a new product for residential customers - the Duracell Power Center product line. The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery is compatible with new or existing PV systems and any inverter brand, the manufacturer said. The device has a power rating of 5 kW and a storage capacity ...

