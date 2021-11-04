EY announces that it is the first strategic professional services organization to receive Global UiPath Service Network (USN) certification

-- The EY organization achieves Global UiPath Service Network (USN) Strategic Partner status by establishing automation Centers of Excellence in the Americas, EMEI and Asia-Pacific

-- UiPath automation platform includes a scalable unattended and attended Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution and complementary tools such as process mining and pre-built artificial intelligence (AI) connectors

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced that it is the first Global UiPath Service Network (USN) Strategic Partner for Professional Services. EY and UiPath teams help clients improve efficiency, increase decision support, reduce risk, improve resilience, enhance user experience, and ultimately increase revenue, as a result of the technology implementation. This achievement follows from the EY organization being named UiPath 2021 Global Partner of the Year during the recent UiPath FORWARD IV conference.

The EY organization achieved Global USN Strategic Partner status by establishing automation Centers of Excellence in the Americas, Europe and Middle East, India (EMEIA) and Asia-Pacific. Global USN certification is given to organizations that demonstrate in-depth competencies in UiPath technology. As a UiPath USN collaborator, the EY organization is part of a network of service delivery collaborators accredited with advanced service skills on par with the UiPath Professional Services team, all of which are certified following rigorous vetting and by demonstrating success in real-world customer projects. The achievement recognizes that EY teams have advanced knowledge in critical areas, such as development techniques, business process analysis, infrastructure, and architecture planning, among others, that are required to scale end-to-end automation for clients across the globe.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"Technology is a key component of the EY NextWave strategy and it underpins so much of the work that the organization does. As companies around the world continue to navigate the changing landscape, the EY organization is investing heavily in capabilities and expanding alliance and ecosystem relationships. I'm proud of this fantastic achievement, becoming the first Global UiPath Service Network (USN) Strategic Partner for Professional Services and I am excited about the future service offerings it will help bring to clients."

EY teams execute detailed projects using UiPath's leading enterprise automation platform. This helps to ensure that EY teams can help with the most complex intelligent automation programs at pace to support clients' technology evolution. The EY organization will invest in the EY-UiPath alliance over the next year.

Daniel Dines, Co-Founder and CEO, UiPath says:

"Organizations around the world realize that the way they operate has to fundamentally change or they may not survive in our new reality. The future is transformation to a fully automated enterprise. EY is a strategic collaborator that is consistently investing in the technology, skills, and knowledge to help its customers achieve true digital transformation through automation, and I commend the entire EY organization for this outstanding distinction."

Simon Constance, EY Global Intelligent Automation Alliances Leader, says:

"It's great to see the investment that the EY organization has made into supporting clients being recognized. To be the first Global UiPath Service Network (USN) Strategic Partner to receive Global USN certification globally and be awarded Global Partner of the Year a few weeks apart is testament to true teaming and dedication to client service. By working even closer with UiPath, EY teams are demonstrating the organization's commitment to the alliance and working to help ensure that clients are better equipped for the future."

Thierry van Herwijnen, EY Global Intelligent Automation Alliance Sales Leader, says:

"The Global UiPath USN certification reflects the EY commitment to provide a high standard of service in intelligent automation around the world. EY clients operate across the globe, and it is incumbent on us to give them confidence that they will enjoy the appropriate standard of service wherever they are located."

