- (PLX AI) - Inwit Q3 revenue EUR 198.1 million.
- • Q3 EBITDAaL EUR 132.3 million
|Inwit Q3 Net Profit EUR 54.6 Million
|Milan: Inwit sees boost
|Milan: Inwit suffers substantial losses
|Inwit branches out with timber tower
|Inwit secures €250M for Italy infrastructure rollout
