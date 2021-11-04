Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

Result of General Meeting

4 November 2021

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at a general meeting of the Company held earlier today, the resolutions to renew the Board's authorities to issue further shares on a non pre-emptive basis for purposes of the Company's discount and premium control policy, as detailed in the circular to shareholders dated 13 October 2021, were approved by shareholders.

Following today's meeting, the Company has the capacity to issue 4,023,159 ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the general meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast on the resolution will be published on the Company's website, www.capitalgearingtrust.com.

