- (PLX AI) - Euronext Q3 revenue EUR 350.6 million vs. estimate EUR 353 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA margin 57.9%
- • Q3 net income EUR 115.8 million vs. estimate EUR 126 million
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:52
|Euronext Q3 EBITDA EUR 203 Million vs. Estimate EUR 208 Million
