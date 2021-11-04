

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Thursday, recovering strongly after losses in the previous session, as a drop in Treasury yields pushed up the demand for the safe-haven asset.



Gold prices rallied fairly sharply despite the dollar bouncing back on strong services sector data and a report showing a significant drop in jobless claims.



The dollar had slid on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank isn't in a hurry to raise interest rates. The bank, however, announced a reduction in monthly bond purchases.



The Fed restated its belief that inflation would be 'transitory' and it would await more signs of job growth before deciding to start hiking rates.



The dollar index rose to 94.47 around noon before easing to 94.37, still fairly up with a gain of more than 0.5%.



Gold futures for December ended higher by $29.60 or about 1.7% at $1,793.50 an ounce.



Silver futures for December ended up by $0.680 or 2.9% at $23.911 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $4.3205 per pound, little changed from the previous close.



The Labor Department's data showed initial jobless claims dipped to 269,000 in the week ended October 30th, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level of 283,000. Economists had expected initial jobless claims to edge down to 277,000 from the 281,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit widened to $80.9 billion in September from a revised $72.8 billion in August. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $74.1 billion from the $73.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.



Growth in U.S. service sector activity accelerated to a new record high in the month of October, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report released on Wednesday.



The Bank of England today left its interest rate and QE unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de