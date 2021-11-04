New health monitoring device integrations, including wearables, and new software releases will support medical and consumer wearable market demand for credible patient monitoring solutions

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2021) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram ("ECG") software solutions, announces that it has begun work on a medical multiple biosignal monitoring platform that will support remote patient monitoring ("RPM") and telemedicine needs, including the use of wearable devices such as patches and wrist worn devices.

CardioComm recently secured an expanded ISO 13485:2016 MDSAP certification that permits the Company to grow its operations solely from the development and sales of cardiac ECG monitoring software, hardware and ECG reading services, to now include multiple health monitoring signals such as blood pressure, temperature, weight and P02.

The Company is a trusted provider of ECG monitoring solutions to hospitals, physician offices and remote patient monitoring service providers. CardioComm is unique in its use of hospital ECG software in its consumer ECG product offerings that are sold under the HeartCheck brand and SMART Monitoring ECG reading services. The expansion into offering a platform with hardware and reviewing services for whole body biosignal monitoring is a logical progression.

CardioComm's platform will address the need for adherence to critical characteristics absent in many remote patient monitoring solutions offered today. These include, and are not limited to, compliance to a recognized quality management system and ideally to the medical ISO 13485:2016 standard, a use of devices that are cleared as medical devices for consumer use or under prescription use. This will ensure communication from multiple Bluetooth connected devices are secure and that the whole platform supporting RPM is scalable and can support secure data collection and data processing from thousands of monitored lives in near-real time.

CardioComm will provide updates on the new platform including expected FDA and Health Canada clearance applications for new health monitoring devices that will be marketed under the HeartCheck brand. The first phase, which will support ECG, blood pressure, temperature and P02 monitoring, is expected to be completed in Q1 2022. The Company wishes to confirm that partial support for the first phase of this undertaking is provided through a grant from the NRC Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP).

To learn more about CardioComm's products and for further updates please visit the Company's websites at www.cardiocommsolutions.com and www.theheartcheck.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CardioComm Solutions and certain of the plans and objectives of CardioComm Solutions with respect to these items. Such statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

In evaluating these statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this release other than as required by applicable laws, including without limitation, Section 5.8(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations).

