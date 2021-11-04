

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EOG Resources (EOG):



-Earnings: $1.10 billion in Q3 vs. -$0.04 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.88 in Q3 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 billion or $2.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.04 per share -Revenue: $4.77 billion in Q3 vs. $2.25 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

