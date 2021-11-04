

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.11.2021 / 21:56

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. John Panikar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, APAC b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

Stock Options



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of

Ordinary Shares

The exercise of 7,796 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$176.63 per share and the withholding of 5,621 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$327.19 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, exercise of 8,407 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$154.00 per share and the withholding of 5,710 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.98 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings and the resulting in 4,872 net shares that were sold at a market price of US$327.19 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Exercise US$176.63 7,796 stock options US$154.00 8,407 stock options Disposal US$327.19 5,621 Ordinary Shares US$326.98 5,710 Ordinary Shares US$327.19 4,872 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 3 NOVEMBER 2021 f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange g) Additional Information 5,621 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a market price of US$327.19 and 5,710 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.98 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings,

