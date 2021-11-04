- (PLX AI) - Galapagos 9-month revenue EUR 317.9 million.
- • 9-Month net income EUR -119.6 million
|22:46
|Galapagos reports Q3 results
|22:10
|Galapagos 9-Month EBIT EUR -175.7 Million
|22:05
|Galapagos NV: Galapagos reports commercial and operational progress at Q3 financial results
|First nine months
2021
financial results:
Group revenues of €317.9
millionOperating loss of €175.7
millionNet loss of €119.6
millionCash and current financial...
|26.10.
|GALAPAGOS NV - S-8, Securities to be offered to employees in employee benefit plans
|26.10.
|Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Galapagos NV (GLPG)
