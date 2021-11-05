Cian PLC ("Cian" or the "Company"), a leading online real estate classifieds platform in Russia, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 18,213,400 American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share of Cian, 4,042,400 of which are being offered by Cian and 14,171,000 of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders of Cian (the "Selling Shareholders"), at a price to the public of $16 per ADS. The Selling Shareholders have also granted the underwriters of the IPO a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,732,010 ADSs, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange on November 5, 2021 under the symbol "CIAN." The offering is expected to close on November 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs International, and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the IPO. BofA Securities, Renaissance Capital, VTB Capital, Alfa CIB, AO Raiffeisenbank and Tinkoff are acting as joint bookrunners.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following: Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York, 10014; Goldman Sachs International, Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU, or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cian

Cian is a leading online real estate classifieds platform in the large, underpenetrated and growing Russian real estate classifieds market, with a strong presence across Russia and leading positions in the country's key metropolitan areas. Since its inception in 2001, Cian has become a household brand in the Russian real estate and a premier destination for property searchers, real estate agents, developers, private sellers and other real estate market participants. The Company ranks among the top ten most popular online real estate classifieds globally in terms of traffic (based on SimilarWeb traffic data for other online real estate classifieds and Google Analytics data for Cian for September 2021). Cian's networked real estate platform connects millions of real estate buyers and renters to millions of high-quality real estate listings of all types residential and commercial, primary and secondary, urban and suburban. In the first half of 2021, the Company had over 2.1 million listings available through its platform and an average UMV of over 20 million. Through its technology-driven platform and deep insights into the Russian real estate market the Company provides an end-to-end experience for its customers and users and helps them address multiple pain points on their journey to a new home or place to work.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104006439/en/

Contacts:

Investor contacts:

Varvara Kiseleva

Head of Capital Markets and IR

ir@cian.ru

Media contacts:

Russian media:

Olga Podoliaka

po@cian.ru

International media:

Hudson Sandler

cian@hudsonsandler.com