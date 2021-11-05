Prosafe SE: Safe Notos extended by Petrobras

Prosafe has signed a further contract extension with Petrobras Netherlands B.V. ('Petrobras') for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.



The original three years and 222-day firm period was due to complete in July 2020, had previously been extended through to mid-November 2021 and this further extension will take the firm operational period through to mid-July 2022.



Total value of the contract extension is approximately USD 16.2 million.



The Safe Notos, a technologically advanced and efficient Dynamically Positioned (DP3), harsh environment semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, can accommodate up to 500 persons with extensive recreation facilities. In addition, with a large capacity open deck area and telescopic gangway, the Safe Notos provides Petrobras with 300 tonne lift capability.



https://www.prosafe.com

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "Prosafe is pleased that once again the Safe Notos has been extended by Petrobras demonstrating her continued value in supporting their offshore operations."Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to(https://www.prosafe.com)Stavanger, 5 November 2021Prosafe SEFor further information, please contact:Jesper K. Andresen, CEOPhone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFOPhone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act