Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Glow Lifetech veröffentlicht spektakuläre Studienergebnisse - 13 Mal besser!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 541501 ISIN: US71654V4086 Ticker-Symbol: PJXA 
Tradegate
04.11.21
21:25 Uhr
8,200 Euro
-0,400
-4,65 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2008,40008:30
8,2008,30004.11.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2021 | 07:05
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosafe SE: Safe Notos extended by Petrobras

Prosafe has signed a further contract extension with Petrobras Netherlands B.V. ('Petrobras') for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

The original three years and 222-day firm period was due to complete in July 2020, had previously been extended through to mid-November 2021 and this further extension will take the firm operational period through to mid-July 2022.

Total value of the contract extension is approximately USD 16.2 million.

The Safe Notos, a technologically advanced and efficient Dynamically Positioned (DP3), harsh environment semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, can accommodate up to 500 persons with extensive recreation facilities. In addition, with a large capacity open deck area and telescopic gangway, the Safe Notos provides Petrobras with 300 tonne lift capability.


Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "Prosafe is pleased that once again the Safe Notos has been extended by Petrobras demonstrating her continued value in supporting their offshore operations."

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com (https://www.prosafe.com)

Stavanger, 5 November 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.