Maurel Prom (the "Group", "M&P") (Paris:MAU) and the Gabonese Republic have entered into a multi-pronged comprehensive agreement with a view to strengthening their cooperation.

As part of this agreement, the parties approved the immediate release to the Gabonese Republic of the $43 million placed in an escrow account in respect of the pre-2018 carrying costs on the Ezanga permit, as well as the payment of a complementary amount of $57 million to the Gabonese Republic.

In return, this agreement allows:

The signing of an amendment to the CEPP ( Contrat d'Exploration et de Partage de Production -Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement) of the Ezanga permit (80% M&P, operator), including in particular changes to certain terms as well as an extension of the exploration period until 2026;

-Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement) of the Ezanga permit (80% M&P, operator), including in particular changes to certain terms as well as an extension of the exploration period until 2026; The signing of new CEPPs for the Kari and Nyanga-Mayombé areas (100% M&P, operator), the exploration periods of which will now run until 2029;

The implementation of a mechanism for M&P to recover certain receivables over time (which amounted to $98 million at 30 September 2021).

Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer of M&P, stated: "This mutually beneficial agreement attests to the strong common desire of the Gabonese Republic and M&P to strengthen their relationship. It highlights the long-term commitment of Maurel Prom in Gabon and further improves the framework to further develop the Group's activities in the country. The resumption of the development drilling in July, together with the recent completion of a magnetic gradiometry acquisition campaign covering the whole area of our Ezanga permit, demonstrate this commitment to maximising the potential of our assets

Français Anglais pieds cubes pc cf cubic feet millions de pieds cubes par jour Mpc/j mmcfd million cubic feet per day milliards de pieds cubes Gpc bcf billion cubic feet baril B bbl barrel barils d'huile par jour b/j bopd barrels of oil per day millions de barils Mb mmbbls million barrels barils équivalent pétrole bep boe barrels of oil equivalent barils équivalent pétrole par jour bep/j boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day millions de barils équivalent pétrole Mbep mmboe million barrels of oil equivalent

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

