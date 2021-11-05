Storytel accelerates its sustainability work - joins the UN Global Compact initiative

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel has joined the world's largest initiative for sustainable business, and has pledged to align operations with the ten principles of the UN Global Compact and report its progress. The new sustainability committee within Storytel's board of directors will lead and monitor the company's sustainability efforts.

Storytel is happy to announce its participation in the United Nations' Global Compact program. The initiative will encompass the Storytel group and its subsidiaries including Storytel Books where all of Storytel's wholly owned publishing houses are included. Members pledge to align their operations and strategies with the UN Global Compact's ten principles that address human rights, labor law, environment and anti-corruption, and to take strategic actions to contribute to societal goals such as the UN global goals for sustainable development. Storytel also promises to issue a yearly report to the UN Global Compact regarding the company's sustainability progress and results.

The UN Global Compact is the world's largest initiative for sustainable business, with a local presence through national networks in approximately 70 countries. The worldwide network includes more than 14,000 companies and 3,000 organizations from more than 160 countries. In Sweden, where Storytel has its headquarters, the initiative is represented by the UN Global Compact Network Sweden, which conducts the country's largest collaboration in sustainability for trade and industry while also providing a forum for information exchange and support regarding sustainability work.

"The planet is facing enormous challenges. On the journey toward 2030, it's essential for Storytel to contribute to creating a better world. Storytel has pledged to incorporate the UN Global Compact principles into its strategy, culture, and daily work, and we commit to our involvement in projects and collaborative efforts that support the development of global sustainability goals. Sustainability must be a part of Storytel's DNA. Today, I'm very proud to announce our participation in the UN Global Compact," says Jonas Tellander, founder and CEO of Storytel.

"We're very excited that Storytel has chosen to join the UN Global Compact, as the most recent addition to more than 450 Swedish companies that have agreed to integrate our ten principles in their operations. By doing so, these companies not only take their fundamental responsibility to humans and the environment; they also lay the foundations for long-term and successful operations that make positive contributions to the Global Goals," says Philip Thormark, Executive Director of UN Global Compact Network Sweden.

Storytel has appointed a sustainability committee within its board of directors to lead sustainability work and monitor progress. The committee is headed by Helen Fasth Gillstedt, who has been a board member since 2019.

