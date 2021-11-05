Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 29 October 2021 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Gazprom 6.75% Sberbank 6.21% Lukoil Holdings 5.40% Al Rajhi Bank 5.11% The Saudi National Bank 4.49% Qatar National Bank 3.71% Prosus 3.39% Norilsk Nickel 3.34% Yandex 3.23% Saudi Basic Industries 2.90%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 29 October 2021 was as follows:

Russia 34.45% South Africa 20.52% Saudi Arabia 17.34% Poland 5.42% United Arab Emirates 4.42% Qatar 3.70% Netherlands 3.39% Turkey 2.75% Hungary 2.51% Greece 1.79% Kuwait 1.33% Czechia 0.82% Cash & Equivalent 1.56%

For any enquiries please contact: Quill PR +44 (0)20 7466 5050 Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69