Invitation to a Press Conference: Kamux Corporation's Interim Report for January--September 2021

HELSINKI, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-September on November 12, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Kamux will hold an Interim Report press conference and webcast for the media and analysts on Friday November 12, 2021 at Hotel Kämp, Symposion meeting room (address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki) at 11:00 a.m (EET) in Finnish and then in English at approximately 12.00 noon (EET). The event can be followed as a live webcast in Finnish through a link at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2021-q3-tulos and in English at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2021-q3-results.

Pre-registration for the on-site press conference is requested. Registrations by November 10, 2021 by email ir@kamux.fi.

Participation by conference call:

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 64 2651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 73583036#

The Interim Report will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Marko Lehtonen.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

