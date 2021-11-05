

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley plc (BEZ.L) said the momentum from the first half has persisted into the second with rate rises and premium growth that have exceeded the Group's expectations. Growth has been achieved in all of its divisions, the Group said.



For the nine month period ended 30 September 2021, gross premiums written increased by 29% year on year to $3.27 billion. Premium rates on renewal business increased by 23%, for the period.



Beazley plc said its initial estimate of catastrophe losses for the third quarter is $125 million net of reinsurance.



