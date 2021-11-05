

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer prices rose in October, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 7.0 percent year-on-year in October, following a 6.6 percent growth in September.



'Compared to October 2020, the consumer price index was affected the most by transport-related price changes, which contributed slightly over a third of the total rise in the index,' Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Prices for petrol increased 25.5 percent and diesel prices rose 40.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.2 percent in October, after a 1.2 percent rise in the previous month.



