- (PLX AI) - SEB price target was lifted 13% by analysts at Bank of America based on the Swedish bank's prospects for further net interest income growth in 2022.
- • New price target SEK 156, up from SEK 138; buy recommendation maintained
- • Strong growth in mortgages and lower funding costs continue to support net interest income, BofA said
- • Meanwhile, loan losses should remain low while share buy-backs should pick up pace next year: BofA
