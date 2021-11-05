DJ Eve Sleep plc: Progressing the sleep wellness repositioning: Update on new products

Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company")

Progressing the sleep wellness repositioning: Update on new products

eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France provides an update on its recent and pending product launches as part of its broader strategy to further evolve the business, and to become a favoured destination for all things better sleep for better mornings.

As part of this strategy a collection of six eve branded CBD drops in Camomile and passionflower, and Ginkgo biloba and ginseng botanical extracts have today gone live on the evesleep.co.uk website. eve is also currently in discussions with a number of leading store based retailers who are interested in stocking the eve CBD oil range. As previously stated, as these oils are sold under a licensing agreement with Sana Lifestyle, eve expects the return will be more from raised brand awareness and the advancement of eve's sleep wellness proposition, rather than revenues and profits.

eve has also extended its range of sleep gifting and wellness products in recent weeks, including the non-alcoholic plant based three spirit nightcap drink, the gingko baton low glow night light, a range of eym candles and a selection of rescue remedy products designed to aid a restful night's sleep. In the coming weeks further new products will be launched including a child's version of the very popular Morphee sleep aid and a new long thin hot water bottle. In tandem with the step-up in new product development and introduction, packaging has also been upgraded including the use of fabric bags, for pillows and bedding etc, which are designed to have a second use to further eve's sustainability position.

As of today eve now has a product range of over 300 SKU's, of which some 70% are non-mattress products.

Cheryl Calverley, CEO of eve Sleep commented:

"It takes much more than a wonderful mattress and fabulous bedding to give people the sleep they need to rise and shine, and expanding our range in both consumables and sleep accessories is core to our strategy. These new products offer the opportunity to drive more regular, repeat purchases from existing customers, and increased basket size from new customers, as well as cementing our authority as the only dedicated sleep wellness retailer in the UK."

