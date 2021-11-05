Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) members connected with other tech entrepreneurs by giving master classes on productivity, mentoring advice and judging pitching competitions at the Web Summit in Lisbon.

EO provided materials and resources for attendees who visited their booth at the conference.

Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) supported technology entrepreneurs from around the world at the Web Summit conference. EO members donated their time to provide two masterclasses, two mentoring sessions and judged a live start-up pitching competition. Interested entrepreneurs were able to visit the EO booth to find more information on resources and programmes offered.

Entrepreneurs' Organization Members Bolstered the Global Technology Enterprise Community at Web Summit (Photo: Business Wire)

Key EO contributions included:

Mountaineer Saahil Mehta delivered a masterclass on how individuals can reinvent themselves to reach their own summits

CEO Coach Eric Partaker delivered a masterclass on supercharging your productivity and achieving your full potential

Author and marketer Nir Zavaro judged a start-up competition showcasing the world's most promising early-stage start-ups

EO members leading the way in tech

More than 1,800 EO members over 10% of its 15,000+ global membership are in the technology industry globally. Of these, 170 are under 35.

EO supports the global tech entrepreneurship community by providing advice, mentorship and a support system to entrepreneurs in over 60 countries. Technology has played a crucial role in the survival and success of entrepreneurs around the world, and the opportunities it unlocked have supported businesses and led to growth and achievements for many business leaders in the last few years. Tech entrepreneurs have proven to be growth-oriented even during a global pandemic and have demonstrated the potential of technology for success.

EO at Web Summit

A delegation of nine EO members attended the summit, which took place at the Altice Arena Fil in Lisbon from Monday 1 November until Thursday 4 November. They talked about their own experiences, the future of business and the lessons learned from the pandemic.

Experts from every industry came together for Web Summit to share ideas, network and discover the latest trends and opportunities. With a range of educational content, informative masterclasses and innovative roundtables, attendees gained valuable knowledge that will help them upskill and grow.

