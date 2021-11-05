

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were moving higher on Friday, clawing back some recent losses after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) agreed to continue with their current output plan, defying calls from the U.S. and large importers for additional supply.



Brent oil futures for January delivery rose 0.8 percent to $81.20 a barrel in European trade, after having fallen about 2 percent on Thursday.



WTI futures for December settlement were up 1 percent at $79.59 after declining 2.5 percent in the previous session.



The OPEC+ alliance maintained plans to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from December at their latest meeting on Thursday, brushing back calls by the U.S. to raise output more aggressively to combat rising prices.



OPEC+ has been restricting supply due to COVID-19's impact on fuel demand.



Prices have been slipping after hitting seven-year highs as the American Petroleum Institute and U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a build in U.S. crude oil supplies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de