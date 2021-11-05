- (PLX AI) - HusCompagniet Q3 revenue DKK 1,074 million.
- • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 335-345 million
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 4,100-4,250 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITA DKK 360-370 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBITA DKK 103 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBITA margin 9.6%
- • 2022 guidance:
- • Revenue is expected to be in the DKK 4,350-4,650 million range
- • EBITDA before special items is expected to be in the DKK 420-450 million range
- • Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be in the DKK 370-400 million range
HUSCOMPAGNIET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de