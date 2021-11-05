Trina Solar has found that its Vertex modules, based on the 210mm wafer, achieve an energy yield up to 1.6% higher than rival products based on the smaller 182mm wafer format. The company conducted outdoor testing at two separate sites with varying climates, finding that products based on the larger format have a particular advantage in low-irradiance environments.The introduction of larger wafer/cell formats has been one of the biggest recent trends in module technology. With two different sizes - the 210mm 'G12' introduced by Zhonghuan Semiconductor, and the smaller 182mm 'M10' format produced ...

