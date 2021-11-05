Vancouver, British Columbia - Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VG) reports on the progress of its exploration activities in Guatemala. Holly Project The next round of drilling at Holly will focus on resource definition at La Peña vein system which has to date delivered high-grade and consistent drill results, including recently published: HDD-21-017 8.83m @ 8.81 g/t Au and 355 g/t Ag (Sep 9, 2021) HDD-21-019 1.53m @ 191.8 ...

