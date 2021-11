Since its IPO last year, Ridgeline Minerals has already achieved a great deal with its exploration campaigns and now provides an exploration update, Aurania Resources confirms the location of the next drilling at the Tiria-Shimpia target, Canagold Resources can lookforward to new cash, OceanaGold reported strong EBITDA and earnings numbers for Q3 2021 and Uranium Energy is in excellent shape, as the annual report expounds.