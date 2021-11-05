

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG):



-Earnings: $501.39 million in Q3 vs. -$44.75 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.91 in Q3 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kimco Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $173.70 million or $0.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.10 per share -Revenue: $368.61 million in Q3 vs. $259.79 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.36 to $1.37



