

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting third-quarter results on Friday, Dominion Energy (D) has narrowed its full-year 2021 operating earnings guidance range to $3.80 to $3.90 per share. Assuming normal weather for the remainder of the year, the company expects operating earnings per share to be above the midpoint of this narrowed guidance range. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.88. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company also affirmed its long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance.



Dominion Energy targets fourth-quarter operating earnings to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.95 per share. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.97.



Third quarter operating earnings per share was $1.11 compared to $1.08, a year ago. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.06, for the quarter. Net income attributable to Dominion Energy increased to $654 million from $356 million. Reported income per share from continuing operations was $0.71 compared to $0.42.



Operating revenue declined to $3.18 billion from $3.61 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.96 billion in revenue.



