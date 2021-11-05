

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):



-Earnings: $132 million in Q3 vs. -$2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.46 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $206 million or $0.72 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.29 per share -Revenue: $4.93 billion in Q3 vs. $3.47 billion in the same period last year.



