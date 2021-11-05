SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 5 November 2021 at 2:40 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Ehrnrooth)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Georg Ehrnrooth

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 6339/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 675 Unit price: 45.9722 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 675 Volume weighted average price: 45.9722 EUR





SAMPO PLC

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031



