Freitag, 05.11.2021
Die Lunte brennt! InnoCan mit Ad-hoc-Meldung und Labor-Update!
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
05.11.21
13:23 Uhr
44,790 Euro
-0,860
-1,88 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2021 | 13:53
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Rauramo)

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions(Rauramo)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Markus Rauramo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 6351/8/6
Transaction date: 2021-11-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 592 Unit price: 45.9722 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 592 Volume weighted average price: 45.9722 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
