DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.11.2021 / 14:14

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): November 3, 2021 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

__________________________________________________________ Ohio 1-4879 34-0183970 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 5995 Mayfair Road, P.O Box 3077, North Canton, Ohio 44270-8077 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000 Not Applicable Former name or former address, if changed since last report Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: ? Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ? Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common shares, $1.25 per value per share DBD New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ? If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ? Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. On November 3, 2021, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") increased the number of directors of the Company from 11 to 12 and appointed William (Bill) A. Borden, age 58, to the Board to fill the vacancy created by the increase. Mr. Borden's term will expire at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. He will serve on the Board's Audit and Technology Committees. Mr. Borden's compensation for his service as a director will be consistent with that of the Company's non-employee directors, as described the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2021. There are no arrangements or understandings pursuant to which Mr. Borden was selected as a director, and there are no related party transactions between the Company and Mr. Borden that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. A copy of the press release announcing Mr. Borden's appointment is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. Exhibit Number Description 99.1 Press Release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, dated November 5, 2021 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated November 5, 2021 By: /s/ Jonathan B. Leiken Name: Jonathan B. Leiken Title: Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary EX 99.1

/ Press Release Contacts:

Media Relations Investor Relations

Mike Jacobsen, APR Christine Marchuska, CAIA

+1-330-490-3796 +1 607 206-9212

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com christine.marchuska@dieboldnixdorf.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 5, 2021 Diebold Nixdorf Names Microsoft Corp. Executive Bill Borden as Company's Newest Board Member NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) announced today it has added William A. (Bill) Borden, corporate vice president of worldwide financial services for Microsoft Corp., to its board of directors.

A veteran leader in the global financial services industry, Borden brings a wealth of experience to Diebold Nixdorf's board. For more than 20 years during his career, he has held various senior leadership positions at some of the largest banking institutions in the United States, including Bank of America and Citigroup. As Microsoft's thought leader in financial services, he is responsible for leading the development and execution of the company's global financial services strategy, supporting its customers in their digital transformation journeys.

Borden is a member of The Executive Leadership Council, the preeminent membership organization for the development of global Black leaders. He is committed to helping the communities in which he lives and works through board membership, volunteering and mentoring. For Diebold Nixdorf, Borden will serve on the board's audit and technology committees. His appointment expands the number of the company's directors from 11 to 12.

"On behalf of our board, we are very excited to welcome Bill as our newest director," said Gary G. Greenfield, non-executive chairman of the board, Diebold Nixdorf. "His addition will be invaluable in helping successfully guide our strategies in global financial services and digital transformation and exemplifies our ongoing efforts to bring in new perspectives and vital experience at the director level."

(more) Diebold Nixdorf Names Microsoft Corp. Executive Bill Borden as Company's Newest Board Member / Page 2 About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information. Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf ### PR_21-4033

05.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

