Millennium Fine Art Inc.: MS Token Commences Registration for STO for Millennium Sapphire

Registration for Public sale for ownership of the world's largest carved sapphire scheduled for Nov. 8th

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Millennium Fine Art Inc. (MFAI) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, STO public sale registration will open on November 8th at 12 p.m. EST. This registration is limited to the first 2,500 applicants on a first come first serve basis. The Company expects this registration process to fill up within minutes. Those who successfully register will be able to complete KYC and AML from 12pm EST on November 8th-16th when the Public sale commences. We expect to close the Public Sale by November 23rd or before.

With a minimum purchase of $500 a total of 150 million tokens will be minted and made available at an STO price of U.S. $3.50 per token. This offering will be conducted through Registration S and Registration D platforms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, so any non U.S. citizen or accredited U.S. investor can participate.

The STO offering levels the playing field by eliminating the ability for naked short sales. A security token represents a tradable financial asset. Every trade on the blockchain is recorded, making it safe and easy to own a piece of the Millennium Sapphire, the world's most famous blue sapphire.

MFAI owns the Millennium Sapphire through subsidiary MS Token LLC (MS Token) and whose main business is institutional and retail NFT sales.

MS Token will start trading on CryptoSx after the public sale closes. www.cryptosx.io

Please register to buy our tokens at: www.mstoken.art then click on "Invest Now".

Please view our video: https://mstoken.art/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/mstoken3-02.mp4

About Millennium Fine Art Inc., and MS Token LLC With a treasure trove of exclusive content to draw upon, MS Token, the owner of the Millennium Sapphire has put together a team of industry leaders to create a powerful NFT production studio leveraging off of the content carved on the Sapphire. 134 scenes, representing the high points in human civilization over the past 5,000 years, are carved on the Millennium Sapphire. These carvings form the inspiration of MS Token's NFT productions. The Millennium Sapphire is widely considered an icon in the world of art and gems. It was designated the World's Largest Carved Sapphire by Guinness World Records in 2001 and is one of the most documented gemstones of modern times. Since its discovery in Madagascar in 1995, this remarkable blue gem has appeared on CNN, BBC, NBC, FOX and numerous other television networks around the world. It has been written about in virtually every major newspaper and has been the subject of articles published in dozens of magazines, such as Forbes, WSJ and others. The MS was showcased at an Academy Awards event in 2002, and in Seattle in 2004 as part of the festivities surrounding the launch of Princess Cruises' newest ship, The Sapphire Princess. www.millenniumsapphire.com MS Token pursues a strategy of partnering with leading digital artists and studios to develop unique NFTs. This strategy allows the company to have an ongoing flow of fresh content drawing inspiration from the original carvings on the Sapphire. From carvings of some of history's most famous people to landmarks such as the Pyramids and the historic Sputnik launch on the Millennium Sapphire will be developed into NFTs over time. The content produced, will form the basis of the collaborations with world famous digital artists and their interpretations via NFT animations to bring these pieces to life. www.mstoken.art

