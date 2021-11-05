In a special edition on high yield and/or green investment (including all ESG criteria), the Green Finance media channel asked a number of managers for their thoughts on the end of 2021 and the outlook for 2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005617/en/
(Photo: Green Finance)
2021 could be summed up as follows: Recovery; Economic Upturn; Inflation; Debt; Decarbonization; No major default
2022 looks set to feature: Normalization; Provisional; Transition; Monetary turning point; Climate; Fragmentation; Volatility
Do you think that Green Investment will become even more important in 2022?
Read the experts:
- Frederic Salmon, Pictet Asset Management, Senior Sales Manager
- Maud Bert, OFI AM, Head of High Yield Portfolio
- Guillaume Truttmann, Meeschaert Amilton AM, MAM High Yield and MAM Variable Rate Bond Manager
- Bernard Lalière, DPAM, Head of High Yield, and Marc Leemans, DPAM, Senior Portfolio Manager
- Laurent Calvet, Tikehau Capital, Credit Portfolio Manager and Executive Director at Tikehau Impact Credit, part of Tikehau Capital
- Romain Lacoste, IVO Partners, Senior Manager
- Laurent Bonhomme, Orano, Head of Financing, Front Office and Trade Finance
Access the full green finance high yield and/or green investment special edition HERE
The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005617/en/
Contacts:
Green Finance
Bruno Boggiani
Tel: +33 (0)1 40 20 13 13
contact@green-finance.fr