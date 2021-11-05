In a special edition on high yield and/or green investment (including all ESG criteria), the Green Finance media channel asked a number of managers for their thoughts on the end of 2021 and the outlook for 2022.

2021 could be summed up as follows: Recovery; Economic Upturn; Inflation; Debt; Decarbonization; No major default

2022 looks set to feature: Normalization; Provisional; Transition; Monetary turning point; Climate; Fragmentation; Volatility

Do you think that Green Investment will become even more important in 2022?

Frederic Salmon, Pictet Asset Management, Senior Sales Manager

Maud Bert, OFI AM, Head of High Yield Portfolio

Guillaume Truttmann, Meeschaert Amilton AM, MAM High Yield and MAM Variable Rate Bond Manager

Bernard Lalière, DPAM, Head of High Yield, and Marc Leemans, DPAM, Senior Portfolio Manager

Laurent Calvet, Tikehau Capital, Credit Portfolio Manager and Executive Director at Tikehau Impact Credit, part of Tikehau Capital

Romain Lacoste, IVO Partners, Senior Manager

Laurent Bonhomme, Orano, Head of Financing, Front Office and Trade Finance

