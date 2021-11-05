UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, November 5
Date:05 November 2021
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
05 November 2021
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Mr CM & Mrs CM Ayre
|b)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares
GB00B19Z2J52
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|04/11/2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Currency
|GBP - British Pound
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001
