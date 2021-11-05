NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Gjensidige Forsikring (207/21)

The Board of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Gjensidige Forsikring) has decided to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 4.00 per share on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held on March 24, 2021. The Ex-date is November 8, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards and futures in Gjensidige Forsikring (GJF, GJFN). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025142