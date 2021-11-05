Anzeige
Freitag, 05.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die Lunte brennt! InnoCan mit Ad-hoc-Meldung und Labor-Update!
05.11.2021
Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic to Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - November 5, 2021 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) will announce its 2021 third quarter results on Friday, November 12, 2021.

The management of Bavarian Nordic will host a conference call at 2:00 pm CET.

To join the Q&A session dial one of the following numbers and state the participant code 2839609: Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42, UK: +44 (0) 844 571 8892, USA: +1 631-510-7495.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications. Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
U.S.: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors (US), Tel: +1 781 686 9600


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
