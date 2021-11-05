- (PLX AI) - Siemens Gamesa FY revenue EUR 10,198 million vs. estimate EUR 10,250 million.
- • FY EBIT margin -0.9%
- • Siemens Gamesa FY22 revenues expected to decline between 2% and 7%
- • Siemens Gamesa FY22 EBIT margin seen between 1% and 4%
- • Long-term vision (EBIT margin4: 8%-10%) supported by strong momentum in renewables and an order backlog of €32.5 billion, the company says
- • Says 2021 impacted by increasing supply chain challenges and ramp-up costs in Onshore
