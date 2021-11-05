Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die Lunte brennt! InnoCan mit Ad-hoc-Meldung und Labor-Update!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.11.2021 | 18:16
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, November 5

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:05 November 2021

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 05 November 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") issued 70,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 5,123p pence per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 17,923,971 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 17,923,971.

Following this issue, the Company now has the ability to issue a further 3,950,159 Ordinary shares.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.