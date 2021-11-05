Gravyty: Adam Martel Named '40 Under 40' in Boston

Boston Business Journal Honors Adam Martel as one of Boston's 'Best and Brightest' Professionals

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Gravyty , the market-defining leader of artificial intelligence (AI) for Social Good, today announced that founder and CEO, Adam Martel was named to the Boston Business Journal's 40 Under 40 list for 2021.

The 2021 40 Under 40 list was selected by the Boston Business Journal's editorial staff, from more than 200 nominations. The final list includes innovators and changemakers in the Boston community who are doing everything from changing the way we work to opening new pathways for generations of professionals for years to come.

"It's an amazing honor to have our team's accomplishments recognized by the Boston Business Journal," said Adam Martel, founder and CEO of Gravyty. "I want to extend a special thank you to the entire Gravyty team for your unwavering support, your loyal partnership and your inspiring commitment to changing the world for the better every day."

"This year's 40 Under 40 honorees have been through a lot, and like all of us have overcome much, to be where they are today," said Carolyn M. Jones, Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher. "Their dedication and innovation inspire us all."

An entrepreneur by nature, Adam has founded three companies and has an impressive background in collegiate athletic coaching. Martel is a respected leader and voice on the topic of the future of work. He's spoken at hundreds of conferences and events, been published in top publications - including USA Today and Inc. Magazine, USA Today, and continues to grow a team that won a special editorial recognition as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces.

A passionate member of his community both personally and professionally, Adam is an active public media advocate and WGBH member, a member of the Boston Public Library Emerging Leaders Council, the founder of the AI in Advancement Advisory Council (AAAC). Additionally, in 2019, Adam and his wife established the Diane Martel Fund for Children to support and promote equal and diverse educational opportunities for children in the BPL community.

To learn more about Adam, visit gravyty.com .

About Gravyty

Gravyty is the market-defining leader of artificial intelligence (AI) for Social Good. We exist so the nonprofit sector can transform what's possible through philanthropy. Our AI platform focuses on fundraiser efficiency and donor data security. Gravyty automates the most time-consuming processes that get in the way of fundraisers doing the work they love -- developing and cultivating relationships with donors. By empowering fundraisers to efficiently personalize outreach, build new relationships faster, steward and deepen existing relationships, and keep donor data safe, customers expand workforces without making new hires and increase giving revenue. Visit www.gravyty.com .

Media Contact:

Drew Jordan

833.472.8989

SOURCE: Gravyty

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671430/Adam-Martel-Named-40-Under-40-in-Boston