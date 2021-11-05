Anzeige
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 5

5 November 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 163,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 705.631p. The highest price paid per share was 713.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 700.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0192% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 455,434,450 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 850,787,246. Rightmove holds 12,832,384 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Sandra Odell, Company Secretary CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
113703.80 08:09:57
612703.80 08:09:57
1407706.40 08:14:47
833706.40 08:16:49
743710.40 08:24:08
1007710.60 08:24:59
361710.60 08:24:59
875710.80 08:28:25
823710.60 08:28:25
898710.80 08:33:26
48710.80 08:33:26
872710.60 08:33:53
806710.20 08:34:07
842712.40 08:36:25
576713.00 08:39:12
143713.00 08:39:12
621712.20 08:46:12
193712.20 08:46:12
318711.80 08:48:37
265711.80 08:48:37
212711.80 08:48:37
832712.20 08:51:11
241712.00 08:53:43
656712.00 08:53:43
814713.00 08:57:17
890711.00 09:00:54
540710.00 09:02:59
343710.00 09:02:59
550710.00 09:07:46
344710.00 09:07:46
316711.60 09:12:31
54711.60 09:12:31
241711.60 09:12:31
156711.60 09:12:31
773711.60 09:12:31
1054712.40 09:19:15
23712.20 09:19:15
202712.20 09:19:15
63712.20 09:19:15
234712.20 09:19:15
269712.20 09:19:15
201713.20 09:24:25
689713.20 09:24:25
779713.00 09:24:59
52712.80 09:27:41
363712.80 09:27:41
351712.80 09:27:41
22712.80 09:27:41
15712.40 09:33:18
430712.40 09:33:18
353712.40 09:33:18
840712.60 09:36:07
451712.40 09:38:04
353712.40 09:38:04
271712.40 09:41:41
538712.40 09:41:41
352711.80 09:43:02
479711.80 09:43:02
128710.80 09:48:05
309710.80 09:48:05
326710.80 09:48:05
358711.40 09:52:55
414711.40 09:52:55
633712.20 09:56:52
135712.20 09:56:52
391712.00 09:57:02
350712.00 09:57:02
54712.00 09:57:02
741710.20 10:13:42
401710.40 10:19:02
201710.40 10:19:02
276710.40 10:19:02
300710.60 10:19:02
430710.60 10:19:02
106710.60 10:19:02
293710.20 10:30:07
349710.20 10:30:07
13710.20 10:30:08
11710.20 10:32:30
189710.20 10:32:30
14710.80 10:41:14
806711.00 10:41:31
758710.60 10:52:20
758713.20 10:53:46
835713.00 10:53:46
409712.80 10:54:03
301712.80 10:54:03
304712.80 10:54:03
769712.60 10:54:49
99712.80 10:57:10
869712.60 10:58:28
103712.20 11:00:56
783712.20 11:00:56
721711.80 11:03:29
856711.40 11:05:31
791711.40 11:12:08
271711.40 11:12:08
311711.40 11:12:08
271711.40 11:12:08
867710.80 11:14:59
57709.20 11:22:45
753709.20 11:22:45
879708.00 11:28:35
793707.40 11:28:35
868706.80 11:35:49
229706.40 11:36:34
601706.40 11:36:35
858705.80 11:37:58
882704.20 11:45:14
754703.20 11:54:30
880703.00 11:56:07
1703.00 11:56:07
615702.00 12:00:01
142702.00 12:00:01
707701.40 12:08:41
142701.40 12:08:41
893701.20 12:10:27
849701.80 12:20:27
672703.00 12:31:38
129703.00 12:31:38
582703.00 12:33:20
210703.00 12:33:20
53703.00 12:33:20
600704.20 12:36:48
287704.20 12:36:48
217704.00 12:37:17
639704.00 12:37:17
141703.80 12:42:59
505703.80 12:42:59
737704.00 12:48:23
42704.00 12:48:23
848703.80 12:49:46
115703.20 12:56:54
608703.20 12:56:54
13703.20 12:56:54
846703.20 12:58:28
870703.00 13:02:11
343703.40 13:15:05
489703.40 13:15:05
891703.40 13:15:59
24703.20 13:22:04
768703.20 13:22:04
634703.40 13:25:04
50703.40 13:25:04
185703.40 13:25:04
266704.20 13:30:03
510704.20 13:30:03
868704.00 13:30:11
311704.20 13:33:37
460704.20 13:33:37
868704.20 13:36:21
157704.00 13:36:49
639704.00 13:36:49
96705.40 13:41:10
725705.40 13:41:10
161705.00 13:41:14
770705.00 13:41:14
95705.00 13:41:14
924704.80 13:41:54
710704.80 13:46:12
174704.80 13:46:12
571704.60 13:50:15
473704.60 13:50:15
885704.60 13:51:57
364704.60 13:51:57
889704.60 13:52:41
300705.60 13:55:57
218705.40 13:56:42
531705.40 13:56:42
100706.20 14:01:03
695706.20 14:01:03
49706.20 14:01:03
878706.20 14:01:03
790706.60 14:04:05
928706.20 14:05:02
244706.20 14:05:02
300706.20 14:05:02
278706.20 14:05:02
830706.00 14:07:10
761705.80 14:08:32
12706.00 14:10:35
763706.00 14:11:01
881705.80 14:11:57
154705.60 14:13:48
679705.60 14:13:48
14704.80 14:14:16
278704.80 14:14:16
540704.80 14:14:17
2704.80 14:14:17
742704.20 14:16:35
337703.80 14:18:10
240703.80 14:18:10
269703.80 14:18:10
38703.60 14:18:35
600703.60 14:18:35
154703.60 14:18:35
177702.20 14:20:19
600702.20 14:20:19
43702.20 14:20:19
11702.20 14:20:19
795702.40 14:24:18
300702.40 14:24:18
255702.40 14:24:18
275702.40 14:24:18
843701.40 14:25:01
866701.20 14:28:36
764701.00 14:28:53
662700.60 14:30:04
71700.60 14:30:04
896701.20 14:34:02
550701.20 14:34:02
300701.20 14:34:02
169701.20 14:35:23
65701.20 14:35:23
107701.20 14:35:23
547701.20 14:35:23
784701.00 14:35:24
72701.00 14:35:24
761701.40 14:38:06
523701.00 14:38:08
206701.00 14:38:08
88701.00 14:38:10
132700.80 14:38:30
640700.80 14:38:30
417700.20 14:41:03
165700.20 14:41:03
30700.20 14:41:03
27700.20 14:41:03
66700.20 14:41:03
36700.20 14:41:03
758700.20 14:41:27
826701.20 14:48:33
455701.00 14:48:33
607701.00 14:48:33
300701.20 14:49:40
300701.20 14:49:40
727701.20 14:50:22
72701.20 14:50:22
39703.00 14:53:51
822703.00 14:54:00
240703.00 14:54:00
903702.80 14:54:03
473702.60 14:54:04
258702.60 14:54:04
1072703.40 14:59:04
718703.40 14:59:04
818703.00 14:59:04
178703.00 14:59:04
740702.80 15:00:44
80703.00 15:04:05
755703.00 15:04:05
802703.00 15:04:05
875703.00 15:04:05
76702.80 15:06:59
408702.80 15:06:59
333702.80 15:06:59
723702.80 15:08:20
20702.80 15:08:20
351702.60 15:08:42
539702.60 15:08:42
791703.00 15:10:05
865703.00 15:11:25
745702.80 15:12:01
875702.40 15:13:39
382702.80 15:17:11
778703.00 15:18:14
1036703.40 15:21:38
34703.00 15:21:38
1052703.20 15:25:47
767703.20 15:25:47
3703.20 15:25:47
319703.40 15:27:10
300703.40 15:27:10
300703.40 15:27:30
209703.20 15:27:59
772703.20 15:27:59
861703.00 15:28:31
142702.80 15:28:50
621702.80 15:28:50
730704.00 15:32:26
791704.00 15:34:08
390704.00 15:34:08
300704.20 15:34:08
49704.20 15:34:08
799703.80 15:34:09
1038703.80 15:40:32
751703.80 15:40:32
2703.80 15:40:32
59703.60 15:40:32
828703.60 15:41:39
373703.40 15:41:41
361703.40 15:41:41
59703.00 15:43:01
53703.00 15:43:01
46703.00 15:43:16
872703.60 15:46:08
885703.40 15:47:12
838703.60 15:49:17
875703.40 15:51:09
12704.00 15:54:50
809704.60 15:55:10
300704.40 15:55:33
757704.20 15:56:03
834704.20 15:56:03
433704.00 15:56:19
430704.00 15:56:19
750703.60 15:59:10
798703.40 15:59:24
750703.20 15:59:45
120703.00 16:02:07
196703.60 16:04:05
300703.60 16:04:12
260703.60 16:04:12
300703.60 16:04:12
761703.40 16:04:12
206703.20 16:06:27
31703.80 16:08:49
740704 16:09:00
415704 16:10:00
1001704 16:10:02
396703 16:10:20
419703 16:10:20
376703 16:12:20
203703 16:12:20
859703 16:12:33
492703 16:14:01
15703 16:14:51
42703 16:14:51
799703 16:14:54
329703 16:14:59
846703 16:14:59
132703 16:16:46
588703 16:16:46
744703 16:17:10
840703 16:19:38
858703 16:20:17
300703 16:20:45
261703 16:20:45
433703 16:21:09
424703 16:21:09
888703 16:22:11
363703 16:22:31
188703 16:22:31
106703 16:22:31
802703 16:22:44
793703 16:22:44
497703 16:24:08
414703 16:24:08
